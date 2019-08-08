Aston Villa bookies favourites to sign Burnley target Kalvin Phillips

Aston Villa are the 4/7 favourites to sign Kalvin Phillips as the Birmingham-based club look to continue their spending spree this summer.

It’s been a huge window so far for the newly-promoted side, having currently signed eight players and spent around £80m.

Burnley are another side interested in the 23-year-old Leeds Utd midfielder, and they are available at 3/1.

Elsewhere in the market Tottenham are priced at 8/1 whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers are outside chances at 16/1.

Oddschecker https://www.oddschecker.com/football/player-specials/kalvin-phillips/club-after-summer-transfer-window spokesperson Callum Wilson: "Aston Villa certainly seem in the driving seat to seat to sign the Leeds midfielder, according to both punters and bookmakers.

"Villa have been in for Phillips throughout the window and, despite Leeds being reluctant to sell their star midfielder, the odds suggest that a late move could be on the cards."

Kalvin Phillips next club odds:

Aston Villa - 4/7

Burnley - 3/1

Spurs - 8/1

Wolves - 16/1