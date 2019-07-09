Aston Villa keen on Burnley captain Tom Heaton

Captain Tom Heaton returned to training with Burnley in Portugal yesterday.

But he remains a target for Aston Villa, as he enters the final year of his contract.

National reports suggest Villa have made £7m bid for the England international, and I understand the newly-promoted club have turned to the former Manchester United youngster as they feel the 33-year-old could be a cheaper option to Stoke City's Jack Butland and Neil Etheridge of relegated Cardiff City.

Villa were favourites to land Heaton on loan before the turn of the year, after he endured a frustrating first half of the season, with a calf injury forcing him out of the Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie at Aberdeen, before Joe Hart was signed from Manchester City.

Hart started the first 19 games of the season, with Heaton openly admitting he was open to a move to get some games under his belt, after returning from the shoulder injury which kept him out for much of the 2017/18 season.

Sean Dyche, when asked about Heaton's contract on Thursday, said: “With Tom, like with every player – it’s no different, we speak to all the players about their situations."