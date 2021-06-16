Aston Villa move ahead of Burnley in chase for Ashley Young

Ashley Young

Burnley were believed to have been in the box seat for the 35-year-old former England international, who is out of contract at Inter Milan, who he has just helped win the Serie A title.

He has the offer of another year at the San Siro, even despite a change of manager, with Simone Inzaghi replacing Antonio Conte, and Watford were also keen on bringing him back to the club where he started his career.

But Burnley’s offer of a year, plus the option of a second - as well as a return to the north west, where he spent nine years with Manchester United, and the chance to play under Sean Dyche, his captain at Watford - had impressed Young.

Villa, however, have come in for their former record signing, who spent four years at the club after an £8m move in 2007, and appear to have swayed him to return.

Villa are in the market for back up at full back, having released Neil Taylor and Ahmed Elmohamady at the end of their contracts, while Dean Smith is eager for more experienced heads to help a very young squad, with former Clarets keeper Tom Heaton also set to seal a return to Manchester United after two years at Villa.