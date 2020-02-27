Away the lads as Burnley go for third-successive win on the road at Newcastle United

Burnley are in good form, having taken 13 points from the last 15 available.

And they go to Newcastle United on Saturday having won three of their last five away games, looking for a first win at St James’ Park since a Peter Noble goal secured a 1-0 win in 1976.

Sean Dyche feels a "stronger, firmer mentality" is part of the reason for his side's improved showing on the road.

The 2-1 victory at Southampton was a second-successive away win - and 20th in Premier League football - having beaten Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford, while the Clarets also won 1-0 at Bournemouth in December.

All told, they have four wins away from Turf Moor so far this season, having also seen off Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road in November.

The Clarets have their work cut out to match or better the seven away wins from the 2017/18 season, when they finished seventh - claiming three-successive wins away from Turf Moor in March and April, their best run in the Premier League.

And Dyche said: “At half-time (at Southampton) I wasn’t overjoyed, it’s fair to say, I mentioned one or two things which hopefully prompted them, but one was you’ve got to take a game on, you can’t wait for a game to come to you in the Premier League, it won’t.

“And that’s whether you’re Liverpool or anyone else, you’ve got to take it on.

"We scored and didn’t take it on, they did, and second half I thought we did.

“There was a stronger, firmer mentality to our performance, and that’s a key factor in our growth.

“That’s one of the things you have to deliver away from home, you have to play with an inner belief, all of you, in our case certainly.

“We can’t have three players having an off day. You get beat when you’re Burnley, maybe not if you’re Liverpool.

“We need everyone pulling in the right direction, whatever challenge it is to win a game, and I thought there were massive signs of that in the second half (at Southampton), and we found a way of gripping the game through the tactical understanding of the team, and found a moment to win it."