Bardsley keen to maintain proud record of never being relegated

Clarets right back Phil Bardsley has never been relegated from the Premier League.

And he doesn’t intend to start now.

Bar loan spells with Royal Antwerp in Belgium, Burnley, Rangers and Sheffield United earlier in his career, the 33-year-old has spent his entire playing days in the top flight in England, making 277 Premier League appearances to date.

He knows the next three games are crucial, with a stern run in to come, and he said: “There’s no getting away from that, teams in and around you are the most important games you’ve got to take points from.

“The next three are vital, we have to take points from them.

“But we’re not a group of lads who are going to throw the towel in any time soon, that’s for sure.

“We’ll keep fighting to the end and hope we’re still outside the relegation zone.

“As long as we look after ourselves, keep putting points on the board, starting Saturday, there’s no reason why we can’t climb up that table.”

He added: “It’s a results business, and when you’ve lost your last four, people look at you and doubt you.

“The talking is over now, we have to start putting performances and results into one and climbing that table.”