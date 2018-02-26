Barnes is hoping to finish term on top

Striker Ashley Barnes harbours ambitions of finishing as Burnley’s top scorer in the top flight this season.

The 28-year-old, who is currently the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with 15 goals, three ahead of Sam Vokes, moved level with record signing Chris Wood on four for the campaign after netting against Southampton at Turf Moor.

The one-time Brighton and Hove Albion forward is happy to be contributing but added that he’s some way off hitting his targets just yet.

With five goals in all competitions, he said: “I’m not anywhere near it. We have to set high standards and hopefully I can get there by the end of the season. I just know I need to score a lot more, that’s for sure.

“You want to finish as top scorer being a striker to be honest. I’ve not really thought about the competition between me and Chris.

“Apart from the goal, it was a very frustrating afternoon. It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s just the frustration. It would be nice if it did start a run of goals.

“I think any striker would go in where it hurts. You have to put your head where it hurts and it’s paid off.

“I know I have to step up with the goals. The performances are there but it’s the goals that need to come. It’s tough. As much as you can do is help the team, hold the ball up and be a nuisance.”

Competition for places at the top end of the field is hotting up once again after summer signing Wood returned to the 18-man matchday squad for the visit of the Saints.

The New Zealand international has been sidelined since Christmas having sustained a knee injury in a 3-0 defeat to Spurs.

“You want to score as many goals as you can,” said Barnes. “I go out every week trying to score.

“We have been going with one up front but with the competition up there we are a good group of strikers. There’s no bitterness. Everyone wants each other to do well.”