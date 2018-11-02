Barnoldswick Town boss confident of returning to winning ways

Barnoldswick Town boss Matt Barnes is determined to get back to winning ways after something of a blip.

After taking 13 points from 15 in the league, Town have lost their last two outings, shipping six goals in the process.

Saturday saw Town lose 4-0 at Bootle, who climbed above Barlick into fourth, although Andrew Hill had a penalty saved with the game goal-less.

Boss Barnes admits that was a turning point, but he expects his side to respond tomorrow at home to West Didsbury and Chorlton, especially with a number of key men back fit.

Town beat Bury amateur side Walshaw Sports 4-0 in a specially-arranged friendly at the Silentnight Stadium on Tuesday night, with two goals from the returning Jack Coop, with Zack Dale and James Crorken also on target.

And Barnes said: “We’ve been going well, but the last couple of results have not been ideal, obviously.

“I’m not making excuses, but we’ve had a few injuryes and suspensions which have upset our rhythm a little.

“On the whole it’s been a good start though, and hopefully we can continue it.”

Dale returned at Bootle from injury, while Coop, Marc Young and Mark Threlfall have also been out for a spell, and Barnes admitted: “That’s fourstarters who have been missing, but we probably should have a full squad for West Chorlton.

“And we’ve signed Josh Eastwood from Goole, who played on Tuesday – he’s a central midfielder, who we’ve brought to play right side or wing back.

“We’re adding players and are always looking to improve.

“We want to finish as high as we can – Danny (Craig) finished ninth last season, and that is the best in the club’s history, so hopefully we can finish higher.”

Meanwhile, Town’s East Lancashire League Division One side beat Waddington 2-1 on Saturday.

The home side drew first blood when Bailey Coates released James Hughes with a perfect through ball, and the young striker made no mistake scoring with an accomplished finish.

Town then suffered injuries to two of their most influential players, George Skocki and Oliver Venn.

And for a while Waddington dominated the game.

They hit the underside of the bar on 40 minutes and then equalised after 51 minutes when Adam Wormwell was unable to hold a fierce shot, and Luke Conti made no mistake from the rebound.

Town rallied, and were superb in the last 30 minutes.

Their battling performance finally paid dividends when Jake Hartley lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper from 25 yards after 81 minutes.

Town’s next game is away to Prairie United tomorrow, kick-off 2 p.m.

The East Lancashire League Reserve team beat Oswaldtwistle St Mary’s Reserves 3-0 at home.