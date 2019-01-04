Barnoldswick Town climb to fifth with ninth successive win

Barnoldswick Town claimed their ninth-successive win at in-form Northwich Victoria on Sunday, to leapfrog Steve Wilkes’ side into fifth in the North West Counties League Premier Division.

Zack Dale scored the only goal in the 81st minute from a tight angle.

The game that could have gone either way, but Dale’s intervention settled the issue.

Both sides had early chances, as they played some good football, with Town working Vics keeper Danny Taberner a number of times in the opening quarter of the game.

Vics had a couple of sights of goal themselves, but Town put bodies on the line to make blocks as the sides went in goal-less at half-time.

Two minutes after the break, Dale used his pace to get behind the defence, but Tabener was equal to his shot, before the home keeper made a superb stop to deny Danny Vincent.

And Town scored the all-important goal nine minutes from time as Dale instinctively flicked the ball beyond Tabernet and in.

Matt Barnes’ side go for a 1oth win on the spin tomorrow at home to Hanley Town, kick-off 3 p.m.