Barnoldswick Town go through in West Riding Cup

Barnoldswick Town saw off Silsden in the West Riding County Cup first round at the Silentnight Stadium on Tuesday night.

Reece Barrett opened the scoring for Barnoldswick after 30 seconds, and Ric Seear turned a Zack Dale cross past Ben Higginson at the far post two minutes from time to complete the scoring.

On Saturday, however, Town suffered a 4-2 home defeat in the North West Counties Premier Division to Whitchurch Alport, in a game where they arguably deserved something overall.

Former Burnley and Northern Ireland winger Steve Jones, now 42, gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead, but Samuel Amankwaa levelled matters six minutes before the break.

Much hinged on the next goal, and Jud Ellis got it for Whitchurch nine minutes into the second half, after a slip from Town keeper Ryan Livesey.

And four minutes later it was 3-1 as Jones added his second.

Barrett reduced the arrears a minute after coming off the bench, making it 3-2 with 12 minutes to play, but David Howarth sealed the points for the visitors at the death.

Town are on the road tomorrow in the Buildbase FA Vase first round proper, as they travel to Abbey Hey.

Meanwhile in the East Lancashire League Division One, Town came away from Waddington with a 5-3 victory.

A piece of classic wing play and a textbook centre forward’s header put them ahead after five minutes as Daniel Paton and Nathan Taylforth combined to give the travelling Barnoldswick side an early lead.

For 25 minutes, Town were very good and should have extended their lead, but, inexplicably, the impetus was lost and Waddington came right back into the game, scoring three times in 23 minutes to go in 3-1 up at the break.

Damon Whelan had an immediate impact as he was introduced for the second half.

Whelan started to pump the ball deep into the opposition half, causing problems to the home defenders.

A cross from Whelan was headed into his own goal by a Waddington defender on 51 minutes, and it was Whelan again who brought a brilliant save from the keeper to keep his team’s lead intact.

Town were all over the beleaguered home defence at this point, and when Whelan released Paton on 61 minutes, his cross shot was only parried by the keeper into the path of Jonathan Davies, who had made up 40 yards to get on the end of it.

Davies saw a pile driver headed off the line on 82 minutes, and Waddington showed they were still in the contest when they hit the inside of the post but saw the ball bounce away to safety.

The re-introduction of man of the match Paton and young striker James Hughes proved to be the final turning point.

Hughes held off two challenges before laying the ball back perfectly for Paton, who put his team back in front, smashing the ball past the keeper from 20 yards.

Hughes put the result beyond any doubt as he broke clear and lobbed the ball over the keeper with apparent ease.

Town’s next game is at home to East Lancashire League leaders Rimington tomorrow, with kick-off at 2-15 p.m.