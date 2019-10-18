Barnoldswick Town have made a big mistake by letting me go, says outgoing boss Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes has told officials at Barnoldswick Town that they have made a big mistake by relieving him of his managerial position at the Silentnight Stadium.

The former Maine Road man, who succeeded Danny Craig last May, departed the club last week following a 2-0 win over Silsden in the West Riding County Cup.

The North Manchester area co-ordinator for Everton FC’s Academy, this week appointed joint manager at Prestwich Heys alongside Jon Lyons, was left shocked and disappointed following the decision, which was confirmed by chairman Nigel Hill during a phone conversation.

Barnes presumed the call was game related, but the topic soon took a turn for the worse. “It came as a shock,” he said.

“I was told during a phone call on Wednesday after we’d beaten Silsden 2-0. It’s crazy. I thought the conversation would be about the result, but now I’m getting the shove.

“It’s disappointing, especially on the back of a great performance in the West Riding County Cup. I just can’t get my head around it.

“It has been mad and I’ve told them that this is the biggest mistake they’ll make. I will always admit to when I’m wrong and I will always hold my hands up, but on this occasion I simply can’t do that.”

Town had won six games from nine in all competitions prior to Barnes’s exit and, in the summer, helped deliver a pitch that secured a £25,000 investment from Buildbase as part of their Transfer Deal renovation programme.

“It’s embarrassing on their part after what I’ve built and what I’ve done,” said Barnes.

“We’d progressed further than the club had ever been in the FA Cup last season, we’d done the same in the FA Vase this year.

“We had a nine-game winning run, we worked hard to secure that Buildbase grant, we’re only seven points off top. I’m racking my brain with what has happened.

“It’s sad that it’s had to come to this, but it’s made me even more determined to get straight back in to football with the right club. I’ve come away with a lot of credentials.”

Barnes was inundated with messages on social media in the immediate aftermath, something which he believes is a reflection of the job he’s done during his near 17-month tenure.”I loved it,” he said.

“I don’t usually tend to get connected with clubs, even in my playing days, I’ve always just done my best, but I developed a real connection at Barnoldswick Town. I loved the club and I thought everything was going well. Then this happens.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club and I wish them all the best going forward. I hope they go on to do big things with whoever takes over.

“I want to thank everyone affiliated with the club for all their hard work and dedication during my time there.

“The support I’ve received has been absolutely unbelievable. I’ve had opposition managers getting in touch, previous managers of the club, chairmen, coaches and players contacting me.

“They can’t believe what has happened. I’ve been getting messages on Twitter from people that I don’t even know.

“My phone couldn’t keep up with it all. I leave there with my reputation in tact, I leave there with something to build on.”

Barnes won 21 of his 48 league games in charge of Town, clocking up 73 points in the process. They scored 91 league goals during that period.

He’ll be in the dugout at Adie Moran Park for the first time tomorrow as The Heys host Winsford United in the first round of the Macron Cup.

Life after Barnes began with a 5-0 win over Abbey Hey in the first round of the Buildbase FA Vase for Barnoldwick Town.

The visitors went ahead at in the 10th minute when Shaun Airey beat Dane Smith from Alex Ralph’s set-piece.

Joshua Dickin was given his marching orders for the hosts when bringing down Zack Dale late in the half before the Town winger set up Ric Seear to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Dale made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when slotting the ball past Smith from Ralph’s pass and then Seear got his second with 10 minutes remaining.

The striker cut back inside full back Joseph Neild after being picked out by Joseph Noblet before converting.

Noblet then fired in the fifth from just inside the penalty area in the 90th minute from Ethan Kershaw’s assist.

However, Town suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign in the North West Counties Premier Division midweek.

They were beaten 3-1 by high-flying Bootle at the Berry Street Garage Stadium.

Daniel Brady opened the scoring for the home side with a right-footed thunderbolt in the 29th minute while Carl Peers (55) and Michael Carberry (75) extended their lead.

Reece Barrett scored a fine consolation for Town with five minutes remaining, beat goalkeeper Jack McGovern to a cross to power a header home.

Elsewhere, there were nine goals at Victoria Park as Nelson lost out to promotion hopefuls Daisy Hill in the First Division.

Jacob Ridings’ opener for the away side was cancelled out within 60 seconds by Teal Amos.

The same happened in reverse midway through the half when Jamie Ramwell levelled within a minute of Morgan Crawford’s strike.

Ramwell (37) and Joseph Mullarkey (51) put the visitors in control before Crawford got the Blues back in to the game on the hour. However, Jacob Ridings (78) and David Devlin (90) netted to make it 6-3.