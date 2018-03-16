Barnoldswick Town hoping to beat the weather at home to Winsford United

Inclement weather accounted for half of the scheduled Saturday fixtures in the Hallmark Security North West Counties League, with Barnoldswick Town’s Premier Division game at in-form Bootle one of the games postponed.

Town’s East Lancashire League clash at home to the appropriately-named Water FC also fell victim to a waterlogged pitch after an overnight deluge.

The home game with Ashton Town in the Galaxy League on Monday night followed suit.

Tomorrow, Danny Craig’s (pictured) men will look to return to action with a league game at home Winsford United, kick-off 3 p.m., before a trip on Tuesday night to face 1874 Northwich, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

1874 have been hit more than any side in the league by the weather, having had 24 postponements so far this season, and facing a schedule of 23 games – more than half the season – in the remaining five weeks or so of the campaign.

Town’s East Lancashire League side host derby rivals Earby Town in the cup tomorrow, kick-off 1-30 p.m.