Barnoldswick Town open new campaign at home to Congleton Town

Barnoldswick Town will open the new Hallmark Security League Premier Division campaign at home to Congleton Town.

Matt Barnes’ side will host the Cheshire side on Saturday, August 3rd, before an away game at Charnock Richard on Tuesday, August 6th.

Town are away again in the FA Cup extra preliminary round at Longridge Town on Saturday, August 10th.

Town face derby games with Padiham on Boxing Day and Easter Monday, the former at home, and have been drawn at Whitley Bay in the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday, August 31st.

Meanwhile, Ric Seear hit a second-successive hat-trick as Town beat Maine Road 4-1 at the Prairie on Saturday.

AUGUST

3 Congleton Town H 6 Charnock Richard A 10 Longridge Town A (Emirates FA Cup EP)

17 Ashton Athletic H 21 Avro A 24 Skelmersdale United A 26 Squires Gate H 31 Whitley Bay A (Buildbase FA Vase 1Q)

september

7 Longridge Town H 14 Bootle A 21 Hanley Town A 28 Litherland REMYCA H october

5 Whitchurch Alport H 12 Irlam A 19 Northwich Victoria A (Macron Cup 1)

26 Winsford United H november

2 Burscough A 9 Northwich Victoria A 16 Irlam H 23 Runcorn Town H 30 Whitchurch Alport A december

7 Burscough H 14 Winsford United A 21 1874 Northwich H 26 Padiham H 28 Litherland REMYCA A january

4 Rylands A 11 Skelmersdale United H 25 Runcorn Town A february

1 Northwich Victoria H 8 Congleton Town A 15 Squires Gate A 29 Avro H march

7 Hanley Town H 14 1874 Northwich A 21 Charnock Richard H April

4 Ashton Athletic A 11 Rylands H 13 Padiham A 18 Bootle H 25 Longridge Town A