Barnoldswick Town prevail on penalties in the West Riding Cup

Barnoldswick Town edged past Steeton on penalties in their West Riding County Cup seconfd round tie at the Silentnight Stadium on Tuesday night.

After playing out a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes, the game went straight to penalties, with Town prevailing 4-2.

Andrew Briggs gave the visitors the lead 10 minutes into the second half, but Reece Barrett levelled within three minutes.

Joel Melia put Town in front 17 minutes from time, but again the lead was shortlived as Briggs equalised two minutes later.

In the shootout, Adam Steven in the Town goal saved the first penalty from Angus Maney, with Town scored all their first four penalties, before Stephen Pearson hit the bar with Steeton’s fourth, giving Town a 4-2 win on penalties.

On Saturday, Town were involved in another thriller, before eventually going down 3-2 at Burscough in the league.

Joe Noblet gave Town the lead from the spot after 16 minutes, with Nathan Martland hauling the hosts level just after the half hour.

Barrett restored the lead just after the hour, only for Martland to go on to claim a hat-trick with two goals in six minutes, the second from the spot 10 minutes from time.

Town are at home to Irlam on Saturday, kick-off 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the East Lancashite League First Division, Town played their first game since October 19th, beating Langho 2-0.

Once again fantastic work by the ground staff ensured the game went ahead.

Langho started the sharper, and in the second minute, Town keeper Adam Wormwell pulled off a fantastic save from a one on one situation.

Town then managed to take control of game.

On 14 minutes, the ever-improving Lewis Darcy forced a stunning save.

The first goal came in quite bizarre circumstances. The busy Joe Brown picked the ball up in the centre of midfield and moved out to the left, and from there he released a long, curling pass looking for the head of striker Danny Paton, which confused the keeper and nestled in the bottom right hand corner of the net.

Town had further chances, but Wormwell had to make a fantastic save low to his right on the stroke of half-time.

The second half started much the same as the first had ended, with Town putting pressure on Langho’s defence.

On 53 minutes, the quick-thinking Johnny Davies took a free kick and released Paton down the left, for him to drive the perfect cross into the box, with Darcy side-footing home at the back post.

Langho changed formation and started to cause some issues, with Wormwell twice pulling off stunning saves.

Langho were having their best spell, and they saw one strike smash off the crossbar and for another cleared off the line.

The closest Town came to extending their lead was a spectacular overhead kick from Bailey Coates which was cleared off the line.