Barnoldswick Town rally round keeper Livesey

Goalkeeper Ryan Livesey has thanks Barnoldswick Town for their support after revealing he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The news comes after Colne’s Nick McNally explained that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, with the striker thankfully told the cancer has not spread after having an operation to remove the tumour.

Town released a statement to say: “Barnoldswick Town FC have to make the difficult announcement that our goalkeeper Ryan Livesey has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“This has come as a massive shock to Ryan, his family, friends and everyone at Barnoldswick Town.

“Whilst this is going to be the toughest battle he will have faced, for those who know Ryan, they know he is a supremely positive individual. And he remains positive. He is determined to beat this horrible, indiscriminate disease.

Ryan’s positive attitude shines through as he is determined to continue to play and be part of the Barnoldswick Town squad for as long as possible.

“I’m sure you will join us in sending our best wishes and love to Ryan and his family at this time. Ryan has the support from everyone involved at the club during this difficult period.”

And Livesey himself added: “I’m remaining positive to beat this, I want the team to keep winning so I can keep smiling.

“To everyone at Barnoldswick Town FC, the management team and backroom staff, chairman, secretary, committee, volunteers, supporters and my teammates, thank you so much for your support and kind words. But most of all, huge thanks to my family for their love and support.”

Livesey starred as Town beat West Didsbury and Chorlton 2-1 in the league at the Silennight Stadium on Saturday, with two goals either side of half-time from Zack Dale, and boss Matt Barnes said on twitter: “The support I’m seeing from the non league family is fantastic, we are all 100% behind @RLivesey95 – we will smash it together, we as a club would just like to thank you all for the messages of support!”

Town host Wythenshawe Amateurs in the Macron Cup second round on Saturday, and on Tuesday night, Town are again at home in the West Riding County Cup second round against Steeton.

On Saturday, Town East Lancashire League Division One side won 6-1 at Prairie United.

The home side took a sixth-minute lead as Town struggled to get their usual slick passing game going on the artificial pitch.

Incredibly, the match official chose not to award a penalty for the visitors after 30 minutes, when Teal Amos was clearly held by a home defender in the area.

But Amos had his revenge almost immediately when he created an opportunity for Bailey Coates, who equalised after 32 minutes.

Jordan Slade continued his recent excellent form and put Town into the lead on 33 minutes.

The highlight of the game was a mazy run just before half-time by ball juggling Bobby Bell, who bamboozled five Prairie players before smashing the ball against the bar from an outrageous distance.

The second half was never as fiercely contested as the first half, and a goal after 49 minutes by Amos gave Town a commanding 3-1 lead.

Callum Davies, playing in a more attacking position than normal, forced the home keeper into a fine save on 60 minutes, but Coates was on to the rebound in a flash and the young striker smashed the ball home for the Barlickers’ fourth goal.

Charlie Smith was introduced as a substitute and looked very comfortable. He reinforced the point with a diving header in the 78th minute to make it 5-1.

A superb assist by Callum Davies five minutes from full time presented Amos with the chance to score his second and Town’s sixth goal, and he again provided a clinical finish.

Town’s next game is away to Oswaldtwistle St. Mary’s on Saturday, with a 2 p.m. kick-off.

Meanwhile, Nelson were on the receiving end of a Paul Turner hat-trick as leaders Longridge Town claimed a 3-1 win at Little Wembley on Saturday.

Longridge were without former Admiral Richie Allen, although Jay Hart was fit enough to return to the bench for Town.

Nelson gave as good as they got in the first half, and Will Harris fed over an inviting cross, though, unfortunately, there were no takers.

Gaz Hill then headed against the bar, before Harris found Jake Townsend, who shot at keeper Lee Dovey.

For Town, Danny Gardner combined well with Turner, only for Marcel Wusiewicz to save with 30 minutes gone.

The sides went in goalless, with Nelson hugely encouraged by their efforts.

However, former Blue Hart was prepared at the break, put through a short fitness test which he looked to pass with flying colours.

Town put Ryan McKenna up front with Turner, and within 60 seconds of the restart, McKenna turned and shot, forcing a save from Wusiewicz, and Turner was on hand to turn in the rebound.

However, Nelson enjoyed a spell of pressure, and levelled on 68 minutes when Harris was released and finished cleanly to make it 1-1.

Another change of shape followed for Town as Hart came on for Harvey Close, and they fielded a front three.

Jake Lloyd headed at Dovey, while at the other end, McKenna saw a header glance wide with 15 minutes left, before Nelson broke and spurned a glorious chance, Kenny Taylor firing over when well placed.

Town capitalised on their let-off by retaking the lead with seven minutes left with Turner dinking the ball over Wusiewicz and tapping it over the line.

Turner then fired over from six yards, before Hart rounded Wusiewicz and saw his effort hit the post from a narrow angle.

Turner completed his hat-trick and secured all three points when Hart and Gardner combined for Turner to meet a cross on the run and lash the ball home from 18 yards.

Nelson are at Maine Road on Saturday in the Macron Cup second round.