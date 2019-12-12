Barnoldswick Town record back to back wins by beating Burscough at home

Barnoldswick Town registered successive league wins for only the second time this season when beating Burscough 4-2 at the Silentnight Stadium.

The victory backed up the 2-1 win at home to Winsford United at the start of the month, which brought up Endrit Shehu’s first win in management.

It was a feat that had eluded the club since August when Ashton Athletic and Avro were on the receiving end in the Hallmark Security Premier Division.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Shehu. “I think the team is starting to deliver what I’m trying to do. I’ve managed to get the 11 that I’ve wanted out on the pitch and the players are starting to believe in themselves.

“The players that wanted to stick behind me and the club have stayed and they know where they belong now.”

The home side battled back from a goal down after Conor Christiansen netted in the fourth minute for the West Lancashire outfit.

The away side looked as though they would go in to the break with the advantage, but Alex Ralph equalised on the stroke of half-time when converting Ric Seear’s cross.

Jake McEneaney capped a fine run with a goal just two minutes after the restart and then Seear scored his 15th of the season to make it 3-1 in the 53rd minute.

Burscough were reduced to 10 men when defender Jack Fleming was given his marching orders and then Joseph Noblet put the game beyond them just after the hour.

The attacking midfielder followed up after goalkeeper David Jones had made a fine stop to deny Ethan Kershaw, firing home right-footed.

“We could have scored even more goals, but it was nice to create chances and take them,” said the Town boss. “I’m not happy about conceding two goals, though, and that continues to be a problem for us.

“That side of things needs to improve because I can’t remember the last time we kept a clean sheet.”

Shehu, who succeeded Matt Barnes at the helm, believes the strength of his squad is bringing out the competitive edge in his players.

They’re now 13th in the table but, with fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, Shehu wants to push into the top half.

He said: “We’ve got a big squad and it’s given me a selection headache because they’ve all been pushing each other.

“They’re fighting to get the shirt and then keep it and others are fighting to get in to the squad. Competition is healthy and that’s what I’ve managed to create.”

Shehu added: “My aim is to finish higher up the table than last season, which was 11th. That’s more than manageable because we’re not even halfway through the season yet.

“There are loads of games coming up and I feel we can beat anybody at this moment in time. We’ve just got to make the most of this momentum.”

Town travel to the Barton Stadium tomorrow to take on Winsford United and then go up against Harrogate Town in the quarter-final of the West Riding Cup on Monday.