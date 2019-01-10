Barnoldswick Town respond well after seeing superb run ended by Hanley

Barnoldswick Town stepped back up to the plate on Tuesday night, as they bounced back from a rare defeat on Saturday.

Matt Barnes’ side were going for a 10th-successive win at home to Hanley at the weekend, but a strangely off-colour performance saw Town beaten 4-1.

Barnoldswick Town were voted December's Team of the Month

However, after being presented with the NWCFL Premier Division Team of the Month award for December, they responded superbly, beating Litherland REMYCA 4-1 at the Silentnight Stadium on Tuesday night.

Teal Amos gave Town the lead after 16 minutes, and Zack Dale doubled their advantage seven minutes into the second half.

Jake Connor pulled one back just after the hour, but Sean Cookson restored the two-goal lead with virtually his first touch after coming off the bench.

Harry Thompson added a last-minute fourth, to round off a half where Dale also hit the bar and post.

On Saturday, Town failed to reach the standards they have set recently.

They had early chances to go ahead, but failed to take them, and second bottom Hanley took the lead after 19 minutes through Lee Wilshaw, and really never looked back after that.

Town were second best all over the pitch, and James Lindop made it 2-0 on 56 minutes, before Joshua Thorpe added a third midway through the second half.

Dale pulled one back three minutes from time, but a minute later Martin Stanyer made it 4-1.

Town are at home to Charnock Richard tomorrow, and travel to Congleton Town on Tuesday night.

Town’s East Lancashire League side lost 3-2 at Barrowford Celtic on Saturday, in their first game for almost a month.

After 23 minutes, Town skipper Aidan McCusker put his team ahead with a delicious curling shot.

Barrowford were level two minutes later, and the sides went in level.

Celtic took the lead on 50 minutes, and added another goal on 75 minutes, before Town reduced the arrears to 3-2 on 78 minutes, when Isaac Turner supplied a pin point cross, which Jordan Slade gratefully headed in to the Barrowford net.

The East Lancashire League reserve team beat Grindleton 5-3 at home with goals from Zack Milligan (2), Ben Coffey, Aaron Lilly, and an own goal.