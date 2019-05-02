Barnoldswick Town's golden boy Zack Dale nets hat-trick to land top-scorer prize

Barnoldswick Town’s Zack Dale has added the Hallmark Security League Premier Division Golden Boot gong to his collection.

The 24-year-old rounded off the campaign with a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Abbey Hey at the Silentnight Stadium to finish with 40 goals in all competitions.

The forward, who had a spell with Ashton United, netted once in the first half, in-between strikes from Andrew Hill and Ethan Kershaw.

He scored his second with 20 minutes remaining and completed the rout in the 81st minute, just five minutes after Teal Amos had got in on the act.

Speaking about last term’s Player of the Year, who was on the scoresheet in 27 games throughout the season, Town boss Matt Barnes said: “I don’t hide the fact at all; for me Zack Dale is the best player in the league and we are lucky to have him.

“He’s massive to our plans and to the way we play. He’s so important to us. He’s a brilliant player and a good lad as well.

“He’s an exciting player. He’s not just a goalscorer, he tracks back and helps his team-mates. He’s really grafted.”