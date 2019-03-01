Barnoldswick Town ship five goals against Squires Gate on Fylde coast

Ricardo Egidi bagged a second-half hat-trick as Barnoldswick Town went down at Squires Gate, who won for the first time in five Hallmark Security League Premier Division games.

Town took the lead from the penalty spot after 12 minutes, as Adam Sumner committed the foul and Zack Dale stepped up to beat Ben Fletcher.

Gate’s Dean Ing came close to scoring a spectacular equaliser after 20 minutes, when he spotted Ryan Livesey off his line, but his shot from halfway flew just over the bar.

The goal of the day came from home debutant Billy Akrigg, who opened his account for the club on the half hour.

Ing was again involved when he flicked the ball into the path of the former Kendal Town man, who ran straight through the Barnoldswick defence before firing low into the bottom corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Gate took the lead two minutes into the second half, when a clever ball bisected the Barnoldswick defence and Egidi kept his composure to slot past Livesey.

The visitors replied with their second penalty four minutes later.

Sam Staunton-Turner’s shoulder -to-shoulder challenge was deemed too heavy and the referee pointed to the spot, Dale beating Fletcher for the second time.

Gate came close to regaining the lead when Ing headed the ball into the path of Boyd, who could only find the side-netting.

Makeshift striker Ing then couldn’t keep his header down when Akrigg found him in the box.

Egidi showed how it was done on 68 minutes, curling his shot round a Town defender and past the keeper for his second and Gate’s third.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men as first Barnoldswick defender Shaun Airey and then Gate’s Joe Booth were shown a second yellow card.

Gate’s victory was wrapped up with two goals in stoppage time.

First Egidi rounded Livesey and slotted the ball into the empty net to complete his hat-trick.

Then in the last minute Boyd was brought down in the box and dusted himself down to score the game’s third penalty.

That left Town sixth, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Victoria Park to face Burscough, kick-off 3 p.m.