Barnoldswick Town skipper James Crorken caps major milestone with winner

On what was his 450th appearance in the North West Counties Football League, with Colne and Barnoldswick Town, it was apt that James Croken would prove the match-winner for Town on Saturday.

The captain struck with the only goal of the game midway through the second half, as Matt Barnes’ men bounced back from the 6-1 Emirates FA Cup exit at Longridge Town.

Joel Melia hit the bar for Town in a scrappy first half, where Ryan Livesey made a couple of decent saves.

Livesey was again called on after the break, while Zack Dale had a a chance, before Crorken broke clear and finished well.

And on Wednesday night, Town won a seven-goal thriller at Avro, as Zack Dale hit a hat-trick.

Jake Pollard gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead, but Dale equalised seven minutes later, and put Town ahead on 20 minutes.

Sam Fitzgerald levelled just before the break, but Dale made it 3-2 just after the hour, converting from the spot.

Chris Turner looked to have killed the game shortly after, but Joe Rathbone made for a nervy finish with a goal 15 minutes from time.

Town’s next game comes on Bank Holiday Monday when they host Squires Gate .