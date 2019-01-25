Barnoldswick Town survive late scare to claim another three points

Barnoldswick Town survived a late 1874 Northwich rally on Tuesday night at the Silentnight Stadium to claim an 11th win in 14 outings.

The visitors still looked the better side after the interval, but Town scored twice in two minutes through Zack Dale and Jack Coop before the hour mark to take a three-goal lead.

However, the visitors kept pressing, and it was no surprise when they pulled a goal back through Scott McGowan on 71 minutes.

Town fought hard to keep them at bay, but with five minutes remaining, the visitors bagged another through substitute Callum Gardner.

Barnoldswick managed to see out the closing minutes and hang on for a well-earned victory.

On Saturday, Town drew 1-1 at Winsford United, having trailed after 20 minutes to a Clayton McDonald goal.

Sean Cookson levelled matters two minutes before half-time, and the sides couldn’t be separated in the second half.

Barnoldswick, in fourth, are at fifth place Runcorn Town tomorrow, before a derby at Padiham on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Town’s East Lancashire League First Division side won 2-1 at Burnley Belvedere on Saturday with a late goal.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the league and needed the points to improve their situation.

Town were twice indebted to their fine goalkeeper Adam Wormwell, who kept his team in the contest in the first 10 minutes as Belvedere made a strong and determined start.

The visitors gradually got a foothold in the game and Bailey Coates proved once again to be Town’s current main goal threat, when he created the chance himself, and finished superbly after 28 minutes.

George Skocki was again forced from the action at half time as his misfortune with injury continued, and Town never played to their capabilities from that point onwards.

The second half was a dour affair with very little imagination or cohesion shown by either side. But it was Belvedere who got the second goal of the game as they equalised after 70 minutes.

The ball spent most of the game in the air during the second half, but the visiting supporters finally had something to cheer when James Hughes, introduced as a second half substitute, smashed the ball in to the bottom corner of the net from 25yards with four seconds remaining!

Town’s next game is at home to Feniscowles and Pleasington tomorrow.