Barnoldswick Town up to seventh after convincing home victory

Barnoldswick Town climbed to seventh place in the North West Counties Premier Division with a routine victory over bottom side Litherland REMYCA on Saturday.

The visitors started brightly, with plenty of chances in the opening 15 minutes, where they were a genuine threat to Town.

But Barnoldswick took the lead on 22 minutes, when a lovely floated pass fell to Zack Dale, who flicked the ball just over goalkeeper Ben Morrow.

Their lead was doubled on 34 minutes when Ste King tried to snuff out a low cross from the right side of the pitch, and his interception steered the ball past Morrow for an own goal.

Morrow, who had a brilliant game, came to the rescue countless times for REMYCA in the second half, as Town looked to kill off the visitors, but Matt Barnes’ men settled for a 2-0 win, and now sit a point from third place, albeit the top six all have games in hand.

Tuesday’s game at Bootle was postponed due to City of Liverpool being involved in an FA Trophy Extra Preliminary Round tie against Tadcaster Albion on their ground.

Town are at home to Whitchurch Alport tomorrow in the league, followed by the West Riding County Cup first round clash at home to Silsden on Tuesday night.