Barnoldswick twice come from behind to claim a point at Runcorn

Zack Dale’s 30th goal of the season helped Barnoldswick Town claim a 2-2 draw at Runcorn Town on Saturday.

It was also honours even at the Pavilions, with Danny Brynes and Francois Antoine twice giving Runcorn the lead, only for Town to level matters almost immediately through Dale and Shaun Airey.

Brynes opened the scoring within six minutes for the hosts, with Dale responding five minutes later.

The sides went in level at half-time, and just after the hour, Antoine restored Runcorn’s lead, but again Town fought back, with Airey equalising two minutes after. Zack Dale (11)

Wednesday night’s derby at Padiham fell victim to the weather.

Town are again due omn the road tomorrow, as the face Burscough at Victoria Park.

And on Tuesday night, Matt Barnes’ side entertain Northwich Victoria at the Silentnight Stadium.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Town’s East Lancashire League First Division side won 1-0 at home to high-flying Feniscowles and Pleasington.

The visitors missed several good chances to take the lead during the first half as the young Town team survived an onslaught from their opponents.

A superb save by Adam Wormwell after nine minutes atoned for a rare poor goal kick from him, which went straight to the Feniscowles striker.

Five minutes later the same player was clean through, but once again Wormwell thwarted the visitors to keep his team in the game.

When the visitors smashed the ball against the underside of the crossbar after 18 minutes and saw it bounce on the line and away to safety, they must have been wondering if it was not going to be their day.

Town hung on doggedly until half-time, and Feniscowles had a penalty claim rejected on 46 minutes.

But from this point, the game swung in Town’s favour as they matched the excellent visitors and then surpassed them for ball retention and running power.

Jonathon Davies and his central midfield partner Joe Brown were excellent, both performing to a high level with great energy levels.

Jordan Slade pierced the visitors’ defence after 55 minutes, outpacing two defenders and putting Town ahead with a fine low shot which gave the Feniscowles goalkeeper no chance.

That proved the only goal, capping a fine performance by Town against a strong and well organised opponent.

Town’s next game is a home fixture in the President’s Cup tomorrow, kick-off 1-45 p.m.