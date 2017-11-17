Big Sam looking to kick on against the Swans

Striker Sam Vokes is out to make it three wins on the spin against Swansea City on Saturday.

Burnley go into the Turf Moor clash after seeing off Newcastle United and Southampton – where Vokes headed a late winner.

And the Wales forward said: “It’s another big chance for us. We’ve had two big wins against Newcastle and Southampton so we’ve got to take that confidence into that game. We’re picking up results at home and we’ll look to take it on. We’re a strong unit back at Turf and we’ll look to get some more points there.”

Vokes has had to be patient for his chance, after the arrival of Chris Wood: “It’s a squad game, and we’ve got a very strong squad now, certainly the strongest since I’ve been here. There’s lads fighting for places every week, some are disappointed but you try and affect it when you come on.”