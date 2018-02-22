Blues boss confident of avoiding drop

Nelson FC manager Steve Cunningham is adamant that his team will avoid relegation from the Hallmark Security League Division One.

A 2-1 defeat against Cammell Laird at Victoria Park on Saturday kept the Admirals rooted to the foot of the table with time running out.

After going two goals behind in the first 10 minutes at Little Wembley, with Matthew Carlin and Joseph Malkin netting for the visitors, Samuel Holt replied for Nelson.

But the visitors held on to claim the points.

The Blues boss said: “We got bullied out of the game.

“We were on a tough pitch and it didn’t suit our game as we train playing on the floor, but we had to play the percentages and go long ball.

“But we got bullied and it felt like four or five of my players didn’t fancy it.”

Nelson remain four points adrift of safety, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to play fifth placed Sandbach United, but Cunningham believes his side are capable of avoiding the drop.

“There are plenty of positives,” he said.

“Since I took over we’ve had two losses in seven games, I just need a goal scorer.

“We are staying up and there are no two ways about it.

“We’ve still got to play Daisy Hill twice and we have a couple of games in hand on St Helens who are third bottom.”

Cunningham also revealed he is in talks with three players and is hopeful of getting at least two across the line before the trip to Cheshire.

Nelson haven’t faced the play-off hopefuls yet this term, but the club’s performances against high-end opposition has given Cunningham reason to be optimistic.

“We can definitely go there and get a positive result.

“Since I’ve been here we’ve drawn 1-1 against Litherland and narrowly lost away to Silsden and in both games we missed chances.

“We beat AFC Blackpool 2-0, who are a good team, and even against Cammell Laird we only narrowly lost out, so I’m confident we can get a result”, he added.

Cunningham is also certain that he can get the team performing better at home as the side have struggled to just one win all season on home soil.

“It’s my job to get rid of the demon when we play at home.

“The lads have had four different managers this season so it’s been tough for them but I’m confident we can get rid of that demon at home”, he said.