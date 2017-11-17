Blues name Cunningham as new boss

Nelson have appointed Steve Cunningham as their new manager, but Colne fans need not worry!

The 47-year-old, nicknamed “Cockney” – and the namesake of the Colne boss – has managed locally for several years, including Colne Reserves.

He watched his new charges go down 3-2 at Atherton LR on Tuesday night, but will be in the dugout for the first time tomorrow at Little Wembley against Cheadle Town.

Cunningham told www.nelson-fc.com: “I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to be manager of Nelson Football Club.

“It’s a fantastic club with a proud history who find themselves in a difficult position in the league at the moment. I can’t wait to get going and repay the faith the club have shown me by getting the team up the league.”

Chairman Fayyaz Ahmed was delighted to get his man: “We’ve taken our time to make sure we get the right manager, someone who can work with the squad to get the best out of them and improve it where needed, so we can turn our fortunes around.

“The club needs a manager with good links to local players and Steve is the right man for the job.”

At Atherton, Nelson fell behind four minutes before half-time as Theo Kidd headed in a corner.

Captain David Moore added a second just before the hour after swapping passes with Kidd, before Daniel Mort pulled one back two minutes later, finishing a flowing move.

Kidd made it 3-1 12 minutes from time, and Lewis Hanley’s last-minute penalty proved a consolation.

On Saturday, Nelson again competed well, but lost 4-2 at promotion hopefuls AFC Blackpool.

Kit Gregory opened the scoring for the hosts after only four minutes.

However, Nelson came back strongly and went close to an equaliser several times in a first half they dominated, though a hand injury to keeper Dean Hardy held up play for six minutes.

Fylde gave themselves a two-goal cushion 10 minutes into the second half, when Taylor drilled the ball under Hardy.

However, Nelson continued to push forward, even after Jack Corcoran was sent off for a second yellow card, and they pulled one back on 70 minutes through Ash Brierley.

AFC restored the two-goal margin five minutes later as Billy McKenna broke clear to slot home.

Again the 10 men hit back, Ross Knight netting a fine free-kick on his full debut with 10 minutes left.

AFC finally sealed the points in stoppage time, when a clearing header from McKenna’s cross rebounded off a Nelson player and into the net for an own goal.