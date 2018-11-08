Bogey team strike again as Reds are narrowly beaten

Colne’s LFA Challenge Trophy second round tie at North West Counties League First Division North leaders Longridge Town on Wednesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The tie has been rearranged for Wednesday, November 14th, at Town’s Mike Riding Ground, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

The Reds are also without a game on Saturday, due to Prescot Cables’ involvement in the FA Trophy, so will return to action in the league on Saturday, November 17th at home to Leek Town.

On Saturday, Colne lost 1-0 against bogey side Trafford at the Sovereign Play Stadium.

The Reds had not beaten Trafford in their previous seven meetings in the Evo-Stik League, and again lady luck refused to smile on them.

Colne made a bright start with Dominic Kerrigan and Alex Curran supplying good crosses into the area, while, at the other end, Declan Rydings fired a 25-yard shot just over.

But after 13 minutes, Colne had a let-off when Rydings met a cross from the right wing and saw his header come back off the underside of the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Trafford took the lead when Ben Harrison headed home from close range from a corner.

Trafford looked the stronger side as they controlled midfield and looked for a second goal.

Jonathan Hodgkinson was prominent in the Colne defence, heading high crosses clear and Hakan Burton needed to fist the ball away under pressure.

Colne emerged for the second half in a more positive mood and began to create a series of chances.

After 50 minutes, Curran saw his low cross cleared from the goalmouth by Lee Wilshaw and in Colne’s next attack, Kerrigan’s free kick was scrambled clear from the six-yard box.

The Reds had the ball in the net from a great move after 53 minutes but the referee had spotted an infringement.

Steve Cunningham made a triple substitution on the hour to give the Reds more attacking options, but, five minutes later, Hodgkinson limped off the field, reducing his side to 10 for the rest of the game.

Colne continued to push forward and Brad Knox saw his shot cleared off the line, and Matty Morgan shot wide from an opening created by Knox

Alex Curran was denied when his shot was deflected past the post following another great build-up.

Colne had the visitors on the ropes for long periods but were unable to land a knockout blow and Trafford finished strongly to claim a deserved win after a closely fought game.