Boss Sean Dyche delighted with four-goal Jay Rodriguez as Burnley go through to last 16 of Carabao Cup

Jay Rodriguez walks off with the matchball

The Clarets fell behind against League 2 Rochdale two minutes into the second half, but Rodriguez claimed his second Burnley hat-trick, 10 years after his first against Burton in the same competition, in the side’s first win at Turf Moor since January.

Dyche said: “Without over-egging it, I thought it was job done from the beginning.

”I thought we started really bright and we created loads of chances, which is pleasing, but not so pleasing we didn’t take them.

”We know we have to do that better, and we have done that a lot in the Premier League this season, or certainly as much as we ever have done, chance wise. It is pretty high and the quality of chances is high.

”In the second half I thought we were strong again and did take the chances, so a thorough performance I thought.”

Rodriguez claimed his first goals since February, and Dyche was delighted with the striker: “He has come back pre-season really fit and has obviously looked after himself.

”I have said all along I believe in all the strikers.

”Vyds is getting sharper and fitter and has worked hard tonight to add to his true fitness level.

”Jay has looked sharp, particularly second half. First half his movement was good and he didn’t quite find a chance, second half he spent more time in the middle of the pitch and the box and was effective so pleased for him.

“You want that feel to the team and I was really pleased with the calmness because we go a goal down, and I think there was a foul, but then we were super-calm, as was the stadium, so fair play to the fans because we have had a tough start.

”They realised, I am sure, how many chances we made in the first half and probably believed we were going to make more in the second, which we did of course.”

Maxwel Cornet had a hand in a couple of Rodriguez’s goals, and might have had a bagful himself, as he was denied four times by Dale keeper Jay Lynch, as he completed the 90 minutes, and Dyche was pleased to build up his fitness: “Definitely that side with the minutes into his legs, because the Premier League is a quicker tempo than that and you don’t always have as much possession as that.

“He has to adapt to that and get used to it, but some of his runs and movement was very good and he got himself five or six chances, which is pleasing, from a wide area, and he stretches the pitch as well, which we still want our wide players to do and he does that naturally.

“But it still takes time and his defensive side still needs work and you can see that there are good early signs for him and for us.”

Burnley came through the last round at Newcastle after two saves in the penalty shootout from Wayne Hennessey, but he wasn’t in the squad after a training injury: “Unfortunately he turned his ankle when we were practising the penalties, and he did that saving a penalty.

”I am waiting on how long that will be, but he would have played tonight but that happened this morning.”