Brave Burnley showed positive mentality at Arsenal - Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche felt his players showed bravery to go to a Big Six and take the game on at Arsenal.

Despite a 2-1 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goals sandwiching a third goal of the season for Ashley Barnes, Burnley came away with great credit for their performance.

They pressed Arsenal well, and created a number of openings, particularly in the first half, but their only two real sloppy moments of the game cost them dearly.

Dyche said: "It's hard coming to these places, and going with a mentality that we want to take something.

"Sometimes you can get that mentality 'this is a tough place to go' and it can grow, and it gets too powerful.

"So I said 'take that away, we want to go down there and actually take the game on to get something', and I thought we did that, even second half, the pressing was still good, the fitness was exceptional on a hot day, much hotter pitchside, so overall, you're disappointed not to get anything, but the mentality to perform away from home in that manner, I was really, really pleased.

"Now you're laying benchmarks, and we've got to go and do that again next week."

Overall, Dyche was pleased with the display, on the back of an opening day win over Southampton: "I think it's disappointing result-wise, rather than the performance, that was very good, particularly in the first half, I thought we were really good in the first half.

"Second half they got more of a foothold, keeping possession, dropping deeper to keep possession, and we shut down the way they tried to build from the back, we did that really well, to the point where even the crowd were saying 'just kick it', which is interesting.

"But I thought they pressing lines were good, the energy was good, and the main thing for me was the mentality."

Burnley fell behind early on, but came back to force an equaliser in a first half where they had Arsenal on the back foot for periods: "Superb response, I thought we were a bit unlucky, I don't want to cry it in, but Ben (Mee) is unlucky, I've seen it back and he tries everything to get his arm out of the way, I don't know how that's handball.

"But to be clear, we then had a second phase to deal with, and half did, and then they score from the next one.

"I think that's still an important decision, early on, they're trying to build momentum, and that allowed them.

"The second is a poor giveaway from us and a very good player commits a defender and whacks it in the corner, which sometimes happens."

Burnley's pressing was prominent, especially in the second half as Arsenal looked to use the new rule where a goalkick doesn't have to leave the area, with both forwards giving the centre backs no time and space: "It's a strange thing, we often get that 'they defend and counter', but sometimes the 11 you're playing against are really good at getting out of your pressing positions.

"But we pressed well and broke the play up so many times, particularly first half, the number of turnovers from them was unbelievable.

"Partly they could say they didn't play as well, partly our pressing lines and the way we press, but I thought we did a good job, and it's hard to dominate the ball here.

"If they are dominating the ball, you have to get it back, and I thought we did a good show of that.

"The new rule is going to be interesting, and how people use it, but that's for everyone else to decide."