Brierfield Celtic celebrate 47th season with presentation evening

Brierfield Celtic Football Club held its annual presentation evening at the 1882 Lounge at Turf Moor.

The club, which has just completed its 47th season, recognised the success of teams ranging from Under 7s to the Under 16s.

All players from each age group received medals for representing the club during the campaign, some were presented with trophies to mark individual achievements while seven club trophies were handed out to managers and coaches.

Celtic, presented with a certificate by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003 having been named Community Club of the Year for Pendle, Lancashire and the North West, would like to thank Burnley FC for use of their venue.

They would also like to thank catering manager Chris Emerson and all parents and players associated with the club for their continuing support.

If any youth, boy or girl, would like to play for a family Charter Standard club, regardless of ability, please contact secretary Dave Johnson on 07702 645125.