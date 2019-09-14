Brighton 1 Burnley 1: The Clarets leave it late to steal a point at the Amex Stadium
Jeff Hendrick marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal that secured a point for Burnley against the Seagulls - here's how we marked the players.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche named an unchanged side from the one that had started the 3-1 loss to European Champions Liverpool at Turf Moor prior to the international break. French striker Neal Maupay gave Brighton the lead in the 51st minute from Solly March's cross before substitutes Matej Vydra and Hendrick combined in the 90th minute.
1. Nick Pope 7
Denied both Solly March and Glenn Murray down at his left hand post in the first half. Did well to stick out a leg to deny Neal Maupay after the break, but could do very little to deny the Frenchman his opener.
Rarely put a foot wrong at the back. Won his aerial battles and stuck a boot in when it mattered as Glenn Murray struggled to make an impact. Caught napping when Neal Maupay glanced a header wide in the first half.