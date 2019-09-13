Brighton boss Graham Potter is an admirer of Burnley

Brighton boss Graham Potter is a big admirer of Burnley.

Potter, who took over at the Amex Stadium from Chris Hughton in the summer, is four games into his Premier League career, after a season with Swansea City, and a remarkable spell with Östersund.

He guided them from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the top flight for the first time in their history, as well as a Swedish Cup, and a place in the Europa League, besting Galatasaray and Arsenal along the way.

And he said, of the challenge the Clarets pose, ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Amex Stadium: “Tough game against a team I really like.

“They've got a good balance between defence and attack.

“They create chances, don't concede so many, defend high well, defend deep well.

“They use the centre forwards in a good way, but at the same time they can play through the midfield and create chances.

“It's a game where we need to be really focussed.

“We have to do what we've been doing and try and improve. It's nice to get back after a break and I'm looking forward to the match.”

Brighton have shipped six goals in their last two games, and Potter is well aware of the threat Burnley possess, with former Seagulls striker Ashley Barnes scoring four in the first four games: “It makes it easier if you can keep a clean sheet.

“That's the beauty of the Premier League. Last game we played Man City, this week we play Burnley.

“It's a different style game and a really tough game.

“Whoever you face brings a different challenge, a different way to play.

“Barnes has started well so we have to defend well and as a team.

“We also have to attack well. There's that balance we have to try to get the right one.”

Brighton are expected to be without summer signing Leandro Trossard, the Belgian attacking midfielder, who has made a good start to life in the Premier League: “He just had a feeling in his groin. So we don't think it's as bad as we initially thought.

“But he certainly won't be available at the weekend and we're looking probably at the other side of the next international break. That's probably what we're aiming for.

“But at this early stage it's hard it's hard to put time scale on it.”