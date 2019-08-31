Burnley 0 Liverpool 3 - player ratings: Clarets go down to the European champions at Turf Moor

Burnley battled well for half-an-hour against the Premier League leaders, but the away side's quality eventually showed -here's how we scored the game.

Sean Dyche made one change for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Reds, bringing in winger Aaron Lennon in a like-for-like swap for the injured Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Chris Wood''s unfortunate own goal gave the visitors the lead, an advantage they doubled before the break through Sadio Mane. Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino then added a third in the second half.

1. Matt Lowton 6 - Started well, but Mane eventually got the better of him. Collected the ball in some good areas, but was wasteful too often with the delivery. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Nick Pope 7 - Made a fine save to deny Mo Salah before the deadlock was broken. Could do very little about Liverpool's fortuitous opener and was left exposed for their second. Denied Mane well late on after conceding to Firmino. Getty Buy a Photo

3. James Tarkowski 7 - The centre back can do no wrong at the moment. In the right place at the right time over and over again to make key blocks, interceptions and clearances. Exudes confidence and composure at present. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ben Mee 6 - An uncharacteristic 'off day' for the Burnley skipper, summed up when handing Liverpool's second goal to them on a plate. Getty Buy a Photo

View more