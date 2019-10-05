Burnley 1, Everton 0: Photo gallery



Here are a selection of the best images from the game.

Jeff Hendrick gets an early challenge in on Fabian Delph Getty Buy a Photo

Ben Mee and Ashley Westwood surround Dominic Calvert-Lewin Getty Buy a Photo

Johann Berg Gudmundsson gives chase to Alex Iwobi Getty Buy a Photo

Following a late challenge from Seamus Coleman, Clarets defender Erik Pieters eventually succumbs to injury early in the second half Getty Buy a Photo

View more