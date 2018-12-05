Burnley 1, Liverpool 3

Anybody who watched Tyson Fury's resurrection against Deontay Wilder will know that a revival is never out of the question.

The "Gypsy King" looked down and out when the WBC champion landed a damaging left hook in the 12th and final round of their contest at the Staples Center in LA.

But, to the shock of those spectating, and to the disbelief of his American foe, the former ruler of the heavyweight division made a miraculous, almost film-like recovery, to beat the count and return to his feet.

Burnley have suffered several unanswered combinations that has stalled their Premier League campaign, leaving them in a crumpled pile at the foot of the table.

The surrender at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace had accentuated their near comatosed state at times this term.

However, just like Fury, when everybody was fearing the worst, Sean Dyche's side fought back valiantly to punch above their weight against big-hitting Liverpool at Turf Moor.

The difference in performances levels against the Eagles and against Jurgen Klopp's Champions League finalists was like night and day.

The Clarets seemed re-energised, re-vitalised, recovered. There was more energy in the press, more efficiency on and off the ball, more bite in the challenge.

Phil Bardsley, one of five changes, set the barometer when steaming in to a challenge on James Milner. Ben Mee did the same when unintentionally drawing a close to Joe Gomez's evening.

And Robbie Brady followed suit when alerting Trent Alexander-Arnold of his presence down in the corner where thousands of Reds fans were housed.

Ashley Westwood fired over the top from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's pass once Virgil van Dijk had stood tall to the threat of Chris Wood.

Alberto Moreno, deputising for the impressive Andy Robertson, went close when cutting across the ball from an almost impossible angle and Joe Hart was well-placed to collect van Dijk's pass from Milner's corner.

The home side had been second to the bits for much of the season, their industry from previous years overshadowed as the opposition dominated the second ball, but there was a change against Liverpool.

When Wood won a corner off the outstanding Naby Keita, and the resulting set-piece was cleared, Bardsley was first on the scene to drill the ball back in Alisson's direction. However, from 30 yards out, the full back's attempt flashed by the upright.

After Hart denied Keita at his near post from Daniel Sturridge's flick, the Clarets were denied the lead at the interval when Ashley Barnes's strike was chalked off.

The forward swept Brady's set-piece past Alisson first time but the linesman's flag was raised for offside.

Hart has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the top flight this term and the hosts were thankful for his intervention on a couple of occasions early in the second half.

The four-time Golden Glove winner turned Sturridge's left-footed shot for a corner and then, at full flight, pushed the Keita's drive on to the post.

Burnley have only taken the lead three times this season, and have taken seven points from those games, so positivity spread when they had their noses in front in the 54th minute.

Barnes went in with Brazilian stopper Alisson when James Tarkowski's header was saved before Jack Cork guided the loose ball in to an empty net.

Klopp had opted to give star man Mohamed Salah and out-of-form Roberto Firmino a breather but the setback prompted him to turn to the duo.

The pair were stripped, warming up on the sidelines, but before they could be introduced the visitors levelled.

Milner, from nothing, passed the ball in to the corner from the edge of the box with Hart unsighted.

At this point Liverpool's substitutes were introduced and within minutes Firmino, who had replaced Merseyside derby hero Divock Origi, had them in front.

Centre back van Dijk, responsible for guiding the Netherlands to the Nations League final alongside England, turned Alexander-Arnold's free kick across the six-yard box and Firmino couldn't miss.

Keita and Salah were both thwarted by Hart as Liverpool looked to extend their lead, and the Guinea international midfielder was then denied by Tarkowski and Bardsley in the same sequence of play.

The game was still in the balance but, with Alisson clawing Mee's header off the line, the away side broke and sealed victory. This time it was Xherdan Shaqiri who converted from Salah's pass.

The result may not have gone Burnley's way, just as it hadn't for Fury in California, but it was more about what the performance represented.

The Clarets remain in the bottom three but tonight suggested that they could still beat the count.