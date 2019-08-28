Burnley 1 Sunderland 3 - player ratings: Clarets knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One Sunderland
Burnley suffered their seventh defeat in their last eight outings in the League Cup despite going ahead at Turf Moor - here's how we scored the tie?
Sean Dyche made 10 changes for the visit of Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with teenage winger Dwight McNeil the only player to retain his place from the 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux. Jay Rodriguez had given the hosts the lead in the 12th minute, but goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson sent Sunderland through.
1. Joe Hart
5 - The former England international faced four shots yet conceded three times against Sunderland. There was little he could do with the first, he pushed the ball out to Flanagan for the second and looked to get down late for Dobson's strike from the edge of the box.
6 - Physically superior in the first half and continuously brushed Grigg off with ease. Looked to have switched off when Flanagan ghosted in to the six yard box to put Sunderland in front. Almost netted on a couple of occasions at the other end, but Burge pulled off two smart saves from a couple of headed attempts.