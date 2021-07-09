Burnley agree deal with former Chelsea man

Richard Nartey

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful first season with the club after making the switch from West London, becoming a senior player in the Under 23s and making it as far as the bench at first-team level in 2020/21.

Narthey said: “Coming up last year everyone here was really nice in helping me get fit.

“The season went well, Steve (Stone) helped me a lot and I kept pushing on and I’m really happy that I’m here for another year.

“I’m going to speak to Steve and see what they think is the best plan for me because they helped me so much in the past year that I fully trust whatever they think is the next step.

“But, hopefully, it’s all about bridging the gap this year – whether that’s going on loan or staying here and trying to push in.”

Nartey spent over a decade at Chelsea where he progressed right through the Academy ranks to become a professional.

He didn’t make a senior appearance during his time at Stamford Bridge but tasted League football during a productive loan spell at Burton Albion in 2019/20.

And the central defender is now hoping to make a mark back at Premier League level should the opportunity arise with the Clarets: “I’ll just keep my head down and keep going. I did everything to keep fit and keep injury-free over the break just to make sure that if I’m needed and whenever I’m needed, I come in and do my best.

“You always have to be patient in football, keep working hard day-in, day-out and eventually you’ll get a chance. Anything can happen in football.

“Going to Burton in League One was a great experience but then coming back in and around a Premier League club with top, top players kind of reminds you the levels you’re trying to reach every day.