Burnley among European elite after keeping a ninth clean sheet

We’re two thirds of the way into the season and only Premier League leaders Liverpool have kept more clean sheets than Burnley this season.

The stalemate against Arsenal at Turf Moor was the ninth time this term that the Clarets have shut out the opposition in the top flight.

As well as the Gunners, the likes of Southampton, Norwich City, Everton, West Ham United, Watford, Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United have all failed to find the net.

In fact, across the major European leagues - taking in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - only Keylor Navas (PSG), Predrag Rajković (Stade de Reims), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) have more clean sheets than Nick Pope.

Skipper Ben Mee feels that return is reflective of the squad’s experience at this level. He said: “It’s a good return [nine clean sheets].

“Keeping those clean sheets gives us the chance to go on and win games and get points. Every point is important for us at the minute.

“Credit goes to everybody. The back four and the goalkeeper do their jobs, but you see the way the team works, the work ethic that everybody has, the midfield boys work their socks off and the front two and wide men work hard for each other.

“It’s what we want, it’s what we expect and when we deliver it like that it’s really good to see.

“We’ve been at this level for a long time now, we’ve got that experience, we know what it’s about and we know the quality that there is in the league. We’ve got quality ourselves and we’re able to keep these top players out.”

Sean Dyche’s side have climbed to 11th in the table after taking seven points from games against Leicester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

That run of results means the Clarets are now closer to the top five in the division than they are to the bottom three.

However, Mee insists that he and his team-mates will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground.

“We’ve played some top teams,” he said. “We’ll obviously keep our feet on the ground, but we want to keep on moving forward.

“We’ve had a good return from the last three games so we don’t want to sit off now. We want to keep this run going, keep pushing and keep working hard.

“I’m sure we will, we’re a good group of lads and we’ll always work hard for each other to keep pushing up the table.”