Burnley announce return of prodigal son Rodriguez

Burnley have announced the return of former striker Jay Rodriguez.

The Clarets triggered the clause inserted in the 29-year-old's West Brom contract last summer, making him available for an initial £5m, with £5m to follow in add ons.

And, after talks yesterday and today, the one-cap England international has agreed to return to his hometown club, and become Sean Dyche's second signing in two days, after the arrival of Erik Pieters yesterday.

He has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third, and has flown to Portugal to join up with the rest of the squad.

Seven years ago Rodriguez left Turf Moor as the club’s then-record sale at £7m, joining Southampton upon their promotion to the Premier League, after scoring 41 goals in 129 appearances for the Clarets, where he collected one England Under 21 cap in Italy.

He hit nine goals in 37 games in his debut season for the Saints, before earning his first England cap against Chile the following season, when he scored 17 in 39, before an anterior cruciate ligament ended his hopes of making the World Cup squad, and ruled him out of the entire 2014/15 campaign.

Rodriguez went on to score 35 in 126 appearances for Southampton before a £12m move to West Brom in 2017.

The Baggies were relegated in his first season at The Hawthorns, where he netted 11 in 42 games, and claimed another 22 in 47 last season as the Baggies were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals.