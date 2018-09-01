Burnley boss Dyche delighted at Tarkowski’s England call

The hard work starts now for James Tarkowski after earning another England call up.

The Clarets centre back earned his first cap against Italy at Wembley in March, and was the only defender named in the standby pool of players for the World Cup.

However, he had to withdraw to have groin surgery, as any hope of traveling to Russia ended.

He has returned to his club and scored twice in the first three Premier League games of the season - his first goals for the club - including one in front of England boss Gareth Southgate at Fulham last Sunday.

And Southgate has given him the nod for the games against Spain and Switzerland.

The international retirement of former Clarets loan man Gary Cahill helps Tarkowski’s cause, although the likes of John Stones, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, who started in England’s march to the semi-finals in Russia, stand in his way, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez also highly thought of.

Sean Dyche was delighted to see Tarkowski get the call again, and said: “Yeah, fantastic. I think he’s very unfortunate with his injury in the summer. I don’t know if he would have gone anyway, to be clear, but he was very unfortunate.

“So far, so good. He’s up and running and all credit to him. It’s fantastic for him to be called up again.”

Asked about Cahill standing out, Dyche added: “Yeah, it’s opened up slightly. A couple of players are maybe deemed to be in front of him at the moment, so he needs to keep going about his business in the right manner.

“But Gareth does come here a lot which is good to check out our players, so good for him.”