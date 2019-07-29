Burnley boss Dyche enjoying watching McNeil develop

Sean Dyche is delighted with the way Dwight McNeil is developing as he looks to build on a breakthrough season for club and country.

The 19-year-old scored Burnley’s second goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Championship side Wigan Athletic, a precise effort from 20 yards that flew past former Celtic keeper David Marshall.

And his all-round game continues to improve on the back of starting the last 19 Premier League games of the season, where he collected five assists and scored three goals.

McNeil has been linked with a host of big clubs over the summer, having also shone for England Under 20s at the Toulon Tournament, and Dyche said: “He is looking really good.

“I am enjoying his work ethic as much as anything.

“He is really working, I spoke to him the other day about seeing the picture quicker, and that is what he is doing.

“His alertness to what is happening in the game is getting better and better.

“Some of that comes with experience and some comes from a bit of guidance from us.

“He is doing really well at the moment and I am enjoying what he is doing.”

Dyche isn’t concerned about over-playing McNeil, having featured consistently for club and country since the turn of the year: “He is a young lad and you want to play.

“He has a great appetite to play, he enjoyed last season and deserved the accolades he is got.

“He is looking sharp and I have been really enjoying his performances.”

And he insists there is no extra demand on the youngster, after shooting to prominence - to the extent where he was invited to train with the senior England squad while with the Under 20s, before being named 40th in L'Equipe's list of the world's top 50 players under 20.

Dyche said: “There is no pressure on him.

“We want him to perform, and he is performing at the moment that is for sure.”