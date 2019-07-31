Burnley boss Dyche has irons in the fire ahead of deadline

Burnley still have an ear to the ground on potential deals ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The Clarets have made two summer signings to date, bringing in Erik Pieters from Stoke City and Jay Rodriguez from West Brom.

But boss Sean Dyche is eager for some more new faces before the window shuts at 5 p.m. next Thursday, eyeing a central midfielder in particular given Steven Defour’s issues getting back to fitness after a calf problem.

Dyche said, when asked if he was still looking to add to his squad: “If we can find the quality at the right price then of course.

“That’s standard.

“There’s still a few irons in fires, but it’s not an easy market.

“If nothing happened, we’ve got a balanced-looking squad.

“If it happens, then we’ve done it for a reason.”

All Burnley’s business last summer was done in the last week of the window, and Dyche added: “It is whatever it looks like.

“We are not market leaders, we can't just have that and that, and get rid of them and them.

“It doesn't work like that for us.

“There are certain things we can push on, but there are no guarantees, that is the model of the club.

“We have predators looking at ours and equally we are looking at others.”

Burnley are in a strong position in terms of clubs eyeing their players, and there is no need to sell to buy: “We don't have to, if we do that there will be reasons why, but we don't have to.”