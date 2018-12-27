Burnley boss Dyche hopes to spend but anticipates a tough transfer window

Burnley will struggle to be proactive in the January transfer window – even in their current predicament – with the nature of the market, insists Seam Dyche.

Dyche would love to be able to bolster his squad as they try and find their way out of relegation trouble.

But he warns that the club are not in the position to just make things happen, and will have to play a waiting game.

Dyche has said the club are looking at a couple of situations, but explained: “We’re not in and it’s deal done, there are things we’ve got our ears to the ground on, but there’s no guarantees.

“It’s very difficult, the market has been incredibly difficult anyway, and then you add the January side of things.

“The big wheels that can turn often do, but the smaller ones have to wait and see when those wheels turn, so we have to be waiting to get our business done, rather than be proactive, because it’s so difficult to be proactive.

“If you put an offer in, guess what? That offer’s on that tickertape in about four seconds, someone trying to market the offer you’ve made to see if anyone else has a bite.

“We’ve got to try and judge the market wisely.”

He admitted in the summer that the club needed another two or three new faces in, but while that need has grown, it isn’t straightforward: “It’s always the same, I don’t think there’ll be £200m to spend, that’s the reality of the club, it’s very difficult to add someone.

“It would be nice, but it’s really difficult in January.

“Whether the lads need it or not, it’s irrelevant, it’s whether you can get them in.

“We are looking, but it’s tough. Mike Rigg’s come in in, but there’s no pressure on him, we’re looking to build a system and model not just for this window, it’s got to work for a longer period.

“But it’s helpful if he can add something to what we already do, and if there is something out there we think we can move on, then we will do.”

Clubs have gambled to try and stay in the Premier League, and Fulham are below the Clarets in the table having spent £110m in the summer.

Dyche feels you can’t ‘insure’ against relegation in that sense: “The simple challenge is, there is no insurance, we’ve all seen the numbers, clubs who have put loads of money in and found it tough.

“If you are at a club with a backer, they keep bankrolling it to their liking. This club hasn’t got that.

“It’s not just the numbers for year one, it’s two, three, four, they have to be looked at, and it makes it difficult.

“The club is run on a very business-minded level, they know the tight lines that’s about, it’s not new to them, they see what other clubs are trying to achieve through the market. But you still have to have people in the market who fit your club, and this club don’t want to break that, and I understand that.”