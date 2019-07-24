Burnley boss Dyche not concerned by injured duo Mee and Gibson

Sean Dyche hopes centre backs Ben Mee and Ben Gibson will return to action at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The pair missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 friendly win at Fleetwood Town with minor injuries - with Mee also sitting out the games at Crewe and Port Vale on Saturday when the squad was split.

Both could return at the DW Stadium at the weekend, while Dyche will monitor Robbie Brady, Nick Pope and Steven Defour.

Dyche said of Mee: “Ben Mee has got a minor groin thing, nothing major so hopefully he will feature later in the week and get some football this weekend.

“We are just keeping an eye on him, he has had a few down days.”

Gibson hurt his ankle at Port Vale, as Dyche explained: “At Port Vale he turned his ankle and was a bit unfortunate with it.

“He managed to finish the game with some strapping but at this stage we have got to be careful with all the players.

“It is actually settling down really quick, we are not sure on the timescales but he is a super fit lad so hopefully it will settle down quickly. He just couldn't make it (at Fleetwood).

“I don't think it is serious, we think he is a quick healer. Last year was different, he had to have an operation on his hernia but this is a standard roll of the ankle so we think it will settle down quickly.”

Pope got 90 minutes at Crewe, but was absent at Fleetwood as Joe Hart played the full game, as Dyche said: “He has a tight groin and he played 90 at the weekend.”

Brady, meanwhile, was also not risked at Highbury: “We are just being careful with him, it is nothing too major.

“He got a bang on his ribs, bruising and a bit of stretch in the ribs so we are not going to force players who are not quite ready at this moment in time.”