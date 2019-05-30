Burnley boss Dyche passes on his best to former Claret ahead of Champions League Final

Sean Dyche has passed his best wishes to former Claret Kieran Trippier ahead of Saturday’s Champions League Final in Madrid.

Trippier, who played under Dyche from his arrival in October 2012 to the summer of 2015, when he joined Spurs for £3.5m, is in line to start for Tottenham against Liverpool.

It comes a year after Trippier became only the third Englishman to score in a World Cup semi-final, putting England ahead against Croatia, only for Gareth Southgate’s side to go down 2-1 in extra time.

Dyche feels the all-English Champions League Final, on the back of Wednesday night’s all-London Europa League Final shows the Premier League is the best league on the continent at present.

Dyche said: "I've sent Tripps a couple of text messages and had my usual jovial ones back, banter-filled...fantastic for him and Spurs as well, not just them, but four Premier League teams in the two European finals, a strong sign of why it's arguably considered the best league in the world, or certainly the most difficult.”