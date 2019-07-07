Burnley boss Dyche remains a fan of VAR

Clarets boss Sean Dyche remains a fervent supporter of VAR, despite the technology twice costing England teams in major semi-finals over the summer.

Gareth Southgate's side saw Jesse Lingard's equaliser chalked off in their Nations League defeat to the Netherlands, while Ellen White's clinical finish against the United States was also ruled out for a marginal offside in the women's World Cup.

The use of VAR has come under much scrutiny at the women's World Cup Finals in France, with a record number of penalties awarded, almost half given with the assistance of VAR, while, effectively, it has ensured a penalty will be given in virtually every case where the ball hits an outstretched arm inside the box.

But Dyche is adamant his side would be better off over the past couple of Premier League seasons, had the technology been in use earlier.

Remarkably, Burnley have only won two penalties in the top flight since April 2017, a sequence of 81 league games.

Dyche feels they have been denied a number of penalties, while several other decisions have not helped their cause either, notably against Arsenal, who, in three-successive games snatched a controversial late winner against Burnley: "I'm 100% still in favour of it.

"As a club and a team, factually, it will only benefit us.

"Two penalties in more than two seasons? That's impossible.

"We would definitely have had more penalties with VAR.

"I'm not pre-supposing we would have scored them all or won all the games, but it gives you a better chance of winning.

"You only have to look at the impact of the penalties Bournemouth, Palace and Brighton have had.

"You only have to look at the last-minute decisions against Arsenal...

"There will always be a streamlining process as you learn more about it - I don't think there'll be an exact moment in time where it is perfected, but the bigger debate will be handball.

"Some of the rules on that are confusing in the modern game.

"The idea of the silhouette, body language, balance...

"The concern is people just kicking the ball against a hand or an arm - they are that skilful."

The handball rule will change from this season, with the full wording as follows:

Handball - Law 12

Deliberate handball remains an offence

The following ‘handball’ situations, even if accidental, will be a free-kick:

The ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking player’s hand/arm

A player gains control/possession of the ball after it has touches their hand/arm and then scores, or creates a goal-scoring opportunity

The ball touches a player’s hand/arm which has made their body unnaturally bigger

The ball touches a player’s hand/arm when it is above their shoulder (unless the player has deliberately played the ball which then touches their hand/arm)

The following will not usually be a free-kick, unless they are one of the above situations:

The ball touches a player’s hand/arm directly from their own head/body/foot or the head/body/foot of another player who is close/near

The ball touches a player’s hand/arm which is close to their body and has not made their body unnaturally bigger

If a player is falling and the ball touches their hand/arm when it is between their body and the ground to support the body (but not extended to make the body bigger)

If the goalkeeper attempts to ‘clear’ (release into play) a throw-in or deliberate kick from a team-mate but the ‘clearance’ fails, the goalkeeper can then handle the ball