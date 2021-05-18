Burnley boss Sean Dyche among early favourites to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Rpy Hodgson and Sean Dyche

The bookmaker is pricing the former Chelsea boss as the odds-on favourite at 8/11, with Dyche next in line at 6/1.

Eddie Howe and current Swansea head coach Steve Cooper are slight outsiders to replace Hodgson, priced at 8/1, followed by Fulham's Scott Parker at 10/1

Meanwhile, priced at 12/1, former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and current Barnsley boss Valerin Ismael haven't been completely written off yet.