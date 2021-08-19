Burnley boss Sean Dyche continues to monitor Aaron Lennon situation

Aaron Lennon

Former Claret Lennon left Turf Moor last June, and spent last season with Turkish Süper Lig side Kayserispor.

But the 21-cap England international left Kayerispor by mutual consent in the summer, and has been back training at Gawthorpe, featuring in a number of pre-season and behind closed doors games.

Burnley remain short on wide options, but both parties are keeping their options open for the time being.

Lennon scored in a Burnley XI's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday against a strong Manchester United side in a bounce game, and Dyche explained the state of play: "He's just training at the moment, we're keeping an eye on the situation, on his behalf, and our behalf.

"He wanted to come in and train, obviously he was welcome, he's played a couple of games too, so it's done him good and us to remind ourselves the fact he's a good player.

"He sent a message to us asking 'could I come and train?' and he's enjoyed it.

"He knows the environment and most of the players, and he's more than welcome.