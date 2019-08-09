Burnley boss Sean Dyche delighted with options and competition after Danny Drinkwater signing

Sean Dyche is pleased with the business Burnley have done in the transfer window - especially with a net spend of around £5m.

Dyche, never one to carry a huge squad, got the numbers in he wanted, as he replaced Stephen Ward and Anders Lindegaard - released at the end of their contracts, retired duo Peter Crouch and Jon Walters, and £8m departure Tom Heaton with Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez, Danny Drinkwater and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Central midfield was a key area for Dyche, especially considering Steven Defour is probably months, not weeks, away from a return to full fitness, having been out since January.

He had to wait right up to the deadline to land Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea, but while he was short of senior options in the middle, the England international has to work his way into the side amid competition from player of the Ashley Westwood, regular pick Jack Cork and the versatile Jeff Hendrick.

Dyche, asked about that midfield trio’s level of performance, hopes that competitive nature, and the addition of Drinkwater, will bring the best out of each other: “Absolutely, and they continue to do so, so there's no question mark on them at all.

“We do want strength, and when you think we have a net spend of about £5ish million, with Drinky getting over the line, I think we've done well with that.

“There's a good mixture of different qualities to bring to the squad, to continue what we're doing, and to make it even more competitive.

“And then if you add in, hopefully, a scenario where hopefully there's more fitness this year, in terms of being injury free, then, yet again, that continues with this idea of that competitive spirit and competitive edge.

"You're hoping that pushes people to bring even more out of themselves.”