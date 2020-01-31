Burnley boss Sean Dyche doubtful on new faces

Sean Dyche is "doubtful" there will be any more new faces ahead of tonight's transfer deadline.

And as it stands, there was "nothing at this stage to consider" as regards interest in Ben Gibson and Matej Vydra.

Dyche landed Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City on Thursday night, with striker Nahki Wells going the opposite direction.

But that is expected to be that in terms of incomings, unless something lads from leftfield before the 11 p.m. deadline.

Asked if there might be any more signings, Dyche said: "I think it is unlikely.

"I doubt it, we have had to balance the funds and we like to keep quite a bit of it in the bank here.

"I don't think there will be too much more coming our way.

"There might be situations that open up with different trading situations. At this stage I think it is early to the ground and if something becomes available I will go and ask if we can do anything with it and see what they say."

Dyche has spoken about the club needing to stretch to try and keep up with the market, but it isn't as straightforward as trying to persuade the board to release more funds: "In theory it works like that but it is not always that practical.

"It is a difficult task balancing what comes in and what comes out and finding a way of creating a team that can win.

"The actual business thinking is fair of most businesses who want to streamline and don't want to put a lot in but want to get a lot out. That is the thinking here.

"But most businesses are not judged on a league table or in the open and that is what fans care about.

"It is difficult. The business model is correct in a way and the club is in very good financial shape, good resources and the amount of money spent compared to the depth of quality we have still got here and how much they are worth.

"But equally looking at a league table and saying can that get better, can we improve it and balancing that among the perception of a club. Eventually money is needed, at this level particularly."

There is interest in Gibson and Vydra, but Burnley would ideally need replacements in first to allow either to leave: "We will wait and see. They have the same frustration as any player that is not playing.

"Every player that is not playing will be frustrated one way or another.

"Sometimes there is people who are playing well in their position but you can only pick 11 and that is the manager's job, you have to deal with the frustration and get on with being a professional footballer.

"Players are always coming to me about playing, the rest of it is a different thing.

"We are pretty much in control of the situation so anything we feel would be appropriate we would look at.

"There is nothing at this stage to consider at any worth and it will be considered if anything comes our way."