Burnley boss Sean Dyche explains absence of Connor Roberts from match day squad

Connor Roberts

Roberts made his Clarets debut in the Carabao Cup exit against Spurs last week, but was absent from the 20 on Saturday as Burnley claimed their first Premier League win of the season against Brentford.

The former Swansea City man has only had 200 minutes of senior football since the end of June, when he suffered a groin injury at Euro 2020 which required surgery.

Collins, meanwhile, having performed admirably in the last four games, made way for skipper Ben Mee at centre back.

Roberts could be seen going through an individual training session on the pitch at Turf Moor ahead of kick-off on Saturday, and boss Dyche explained: “I spoke to him before the game, I said we still have trust in him.

”I thought Connor was excellent in the week and I explained to him that there is still a bit of loyalty, trust and hierarchy.

”When we have had our players we tend to treat them properly.

“And Bardo (Phil Bardsley) has been really good for us, he could easily have started for us the other night, and I explained to him that I wanted to get Connor some football.

“Connor knows the script, he’s here to keep developing, moving forwards, as does Nathan (Collins), and they have certainly made a good start to what they’re going to do here in the future.

“Nathan Collins has been ever so unlucky, and that was our captain coming back in, he has been absolutely excellent, but Ben is a very good player and played well in the week.

“There is a balance but it is good to have those situations.”

Matt Lowton currently is in possession of the right back slot, and chipped in with an assist and a goal against Brentford, aware of Roberts and Bardsley breathing down his neck: “Lowts, he has that added competition and we want it all over the field.